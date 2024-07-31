Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

In other news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.3 %

AGYS stock opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

