Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRG Free Report ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Airgain worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRG stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

