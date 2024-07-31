Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE AGI traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 275,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,528. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

