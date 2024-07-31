Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. 601,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.10. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

