Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at $903,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 301,936 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ALEC stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

