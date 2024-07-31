Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGNPF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

