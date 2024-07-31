Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGNPF stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.