Alkermes (ALKS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) in the last few weeks:
- 7/28/2024 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/25/2024 – Alkermes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Alkermes had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Alkermes had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Alkermes had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2024 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/15/2024 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/17/2024 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – Alkermes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
