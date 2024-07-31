Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.40.

Get Allegion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $139.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.