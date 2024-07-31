Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 guidance at $0.01-$0.03 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
ALGM opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems
In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
