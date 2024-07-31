Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 guidance at $0.01-$0.03 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.