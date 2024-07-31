Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Trading Down 4%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.76. 208,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 469,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.45.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.33.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

