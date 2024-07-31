Allient (ALNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. On average, analysts expect Allient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALNT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.56. Allient has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Allient’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

