Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 982,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,233,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417,043 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 79,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.