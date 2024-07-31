ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,943.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,469 shares of company stock valued at $873,346. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.