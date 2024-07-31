Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,514,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 14,564,519 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

