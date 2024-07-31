American Airlines Group (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):

7/26/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

7/26/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $15.00.

7/26/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $7.00.

7/22/2024 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/17/2024 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/15/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,462,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

