American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

AXL stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

