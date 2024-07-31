American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.62. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.15.

AEP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.08. 1,464,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,874. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

