American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

