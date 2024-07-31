American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

American Tower stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.40. 2,918,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $223.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.