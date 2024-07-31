American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.57

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.57 and last traded at $106.26, with a volume of 113112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

