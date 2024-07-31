Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

