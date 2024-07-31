AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 3.7 %

AMSF opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

