AMETEK (AME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. AMETEK has set its Q2 guidance at $1.63-$1.65 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $6.74-$6.86 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AME opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

