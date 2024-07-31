Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

