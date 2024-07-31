Analysts Issue Forecasts for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.94.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$92.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$88.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.59.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

