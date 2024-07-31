Analysts Offer Predictions for Zymeworks Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Trading Down 1.7 %

ZYME stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

