Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) recently:

7/29/2024 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2024 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2024 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $134.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $116.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $146.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2024 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/19/2024 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5 %

APO stock opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Apollo Global Management Inc alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $14,352,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.1% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.