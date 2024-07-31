Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Citizens Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 5,603,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

