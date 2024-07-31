Analysts Set Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Price Target at $50.50

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAM. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of PAM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 6.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 144.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

