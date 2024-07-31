Analysts’ Upgrades for July 31st (ACNB, ADXN, AMTX, AWR, CSPI, CWEN, CWT, CX, CYRX, DAY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 31st:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $265.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $267.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $272.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $251.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50.

iPower (NYSE:IPW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 251 ($3.23) target price on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $635.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $465.00.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

