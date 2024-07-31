Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. 6,116,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,623,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

