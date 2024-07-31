Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 916 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $151,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

