Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $102,119,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $6,793,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,262,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,509,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

