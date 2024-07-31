Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 102,660 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 179,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTG

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 301,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,570. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $343.10 million, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.52%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.