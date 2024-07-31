Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 18,929 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 463,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,658. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.