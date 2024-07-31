Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 91,516 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,516 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in V2X during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in V2X by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V2X by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. 10,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,077. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

