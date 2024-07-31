Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APO opened at $122.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,721.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

