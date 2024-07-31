AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 9.5% in July

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:APCXW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749. AppTech Payments has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.