Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $95.78. 2,449,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300,716 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

