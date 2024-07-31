Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. 91,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,011. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

