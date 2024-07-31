Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Plans $0.38 Dividend

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Ardmore Shipping has increased its dividend by an average of 184.4% per year over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,466. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $880.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.