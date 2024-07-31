Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $143.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $154.27 and last traded at $153.11, with a volume of 28702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.58.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.