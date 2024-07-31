Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $341.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $320.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.82.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 10.7 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $33.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,637. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.56. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $150.72 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,616 shares of company stock valued at $68,045,190. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.