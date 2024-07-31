Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at UBS Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.50. 63,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $134.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 223,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

