ARPA Price Hits $0.0420 on Exchanges (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, ARPA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. ARPA has a total market cap of $61.25 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04128154 USD and is down -6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $24,527,043.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

