Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Arteris has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arteris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $25,955.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,825 shares of company stock valued at $677,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

