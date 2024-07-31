Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arteris Stock Performance
Arteris stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Arteris has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
