Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Arteris has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arteris

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $25,955.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,825 shares of company stock valued at $677,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Earnings History for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.