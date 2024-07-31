Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $786.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Astec Industries

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

