Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ASTE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.21. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Michael Paul Norris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

