Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives $86.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.09.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Down 8.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

ALAB opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.