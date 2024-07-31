Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives $86.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.09.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Astera Labs Stock Down 8.2 %

ALAB opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.