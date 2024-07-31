Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 206.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.74. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

